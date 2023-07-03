Alef Aeronautics caused some excitement in the flying car media this weekend with the announcement that it had received special airworthiness certification for the prototype of its unusual design. While some outlets had the skies imminently crowded with the traffic-hopping creation, it turns out the FAA certification has some pretty tight restrictions, including flying it only as an experimental aircraft for display, research and test hops. And before the agency will even consider customer deliveries, the Alef will have to be signed off by the National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration, which may be its highest hurdle.
For what it’s worth, the design gets points for originality. On the ground, it looks like a bulbous sports car with four wheels where they’re expected to be. But the cabin is a gimballed sphere in the middle that becomes important when the Alef leaves the asphalt. If traffic or some other obstacle gets in its way, eight rotors housed inside a shroud that forms the body of the car will hoist it vertically. To go forward, the body of the car, which has a mesh topside, tilts forward and the gimballed cabin keeps the driver/pilot level. The sides of the body then become airfoils that provide lift as the Alef moves at an anticipated speed of about 35 mph.
Although it has a long way to go before customer deliveries, Alef is taking preorders for the device, which it intends to sell for $300,000. The company claims to have numerous well-heeled backers and future customers and believes it can get full certification by the end of 2025.
Alef Aviation!! Where they heck did THEY come from? Never heard of ’em. So I clicked on the link. Looks like four eAviation fanatics with soldering irons to me? OH! They’re in San Mateo … home of the uber wealthy fruits, nuts and dreamers and eZealots of silicon valley. So they’re the latest ‘vaporware’ purveyor. Swell. They don’t even have a decent picture or description of their design goal.
Maybe they’ll brag about using friction stir welding techniques to put their thing into production so as to save costs … kinda like that Eclipse company did in Albuquerque. OR … maybe they’ll be like that seaplane company building $125K flying jet skis for rich baseball players? Perhaps they’ll use some of that technology used to hook up a Cessna O-2 tail to a Pinto. It actually flew at Van Nuys and proved that crashing a Pinto causes a fire. But then … we already knew that. Maybe NASA will take the idea on since it’s obvious THEY have an unlimited budget.s OR … the CHP might buy some so they could patrol I-5? I think they should call it, “Wishful Thinking.”
There’s NOTHING I’d love better than to be positive and upbeat about something like this but … people like this are spoiling it for everyone.
Hey, Raf … you need to add Alef Aeronautics to your ‘list’ …
Minor correction: the Mizar taxied around Van Nuys Airport, but both test flights were from Camarillo Airport in Ventura county.
Had they launched from VNY, the first flight might have ended on a golf course south of the airport, not in a bean field.
(VNY is not a great spot for test flights – too much developed area.)
But there is a Van Nuys connection: one of the partners owned a Galpin Ford dealership in Van Nuys which not only provided the Pinto, but was slated to be the nationwide distributor for the Mizar.
The notion of making a viable flying car is every bit as nutty as powering an airplane with batteries. Every now and again, someone has to come along to prove just how nutty it all is. The Mizar was 50 years ago and they’re STILL trying to do it. I remember seeing it on KTLA. Maybe Galpin Ford had too many Pintos it couldn’t sell ?
You guys know there’s a list at transportup (dot) com, right? It even has pictures. Just for the sake of xref’ing.
Yup, site has a comprehensive list. Amazing what someone can do with CAD software and an unfettered imagination. Love all the imaginative names. Where’s Paul Moller when his time has finally arrived?
The promo videos for these types of gizmos have taken the place of Saturday Morning Cartoons.
We need a flying “bathroom” so you can do your morning ritual while already on your way to work…..in silly con valley.
It’s as if children are “designing”.
Flying cars? Never will happen other than someone’s dreams.
Good luck getting part 23 approval on one end for airworthiness and the other NTSA crash test requirements.
PLUS, as a plane must have A&P work on it while US Gov mandates people must be able to work on they own cars if they choose.
$300,000? That seems low – unless it’s a both a terrible car and terrible aircraft.
Like most compromises it will likely be the worst of both.
Enough already! AeroCars flying is just an illusion or trickery designed to deceive people, man. They are like a labyrinth designed to baffle our brains.
No one has ever made a roadable airplane that wasn’t both a crappy airplane and a crappy car.
And the people with the money to buy the combo. aren’t likely to settle for shortcomings in either one of them.
Then there’s always Weather, and Weight & Balance… Flying cannot be done as nonchalantly as driving a car – you know, with a cell phone in front of your face all the way to work and at every traffic light.
All fo these doofuses like to claim that they’re the first to receive federal approval to fly their contraption but none mention the Taylor Aero Car, designed and built by Molt Taylor in 1949. Though only 6 were produced, they received certification from the Civil Aeronautics Administration in 1956. Taylor made a deal with Ling Temco Vaught (LTV) to produce the Aero Car but the deal required him to secure 500 orders. He was only able to get about half that and so the deal fell through.
The rotors pop out and just sort of take you away (Calgon). ROFL. And give anyone in the vicinity an unwanted haircut.
And put the barbershops very angry.🤬🤬🤬
Only 35 mph? What’s the point unless it’s to avoid the congestion that is LA, NY or other major cities? Not a viable means of transportation for any distance.
You guys are harshing my vibe. I bet the next thing you are going to tell us is that the flying AMC Javelin in the James Bond movie “Man with the golden gun” wasn’t real 😳