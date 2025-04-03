FAA Announces New Measures To Support Air Traffic Controllers At Reagan National
The FAA announced new measures to support air traffic controllers including increased staffing and wellness programs following recent incidents.
On Wednesday, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced new measures to support air traffic controllers at Washington Reagan National Airport (DCA).
The agency said it would be increasing the Operational Supervisor staffing from six to eight, reviewing Certified Professional Controller staffing numbers, and reassessing DCA’s arrival rates, which are disproportionately concentrated in the final 30 minutes of each hour.
Additionally, the agency will deploy a Critical Incident Stress Management (CISM) team in early April to offer confidential support to controllers dealing with high-stress situations. Routine wellness checkups will also be implemented to further support staff well-being.
The FAA’s actions follow recent NTSB recommendations for increased oversight and come in response to a series of alarming incidents at the airport including a controller fight, a recent close call, and the Jan. 29 midair collision, which killed 67.