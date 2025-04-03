NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountSubmissions

FAA Announces New Measures To Support Air Traffic Controllers At Reagan National

The FAA announced new measures to support air traffic controllers including increased staffing and wellness programs following recent incidents.

Amelia Walsh
Amelia Walsh

Creative Commons Zero, Public Domain Dedication

On Wednesday, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced new measures to support air traffic controllers at Washington Reagan National Airport (DCA).  

The agency said it would be increasing the Operational Supervisor staffing from six to eight, reviewing Certified Professional Controller staffing numbers, and reassessing DCA’s arrival rates, which are disproportionately concentrated in the final 30 minutes of each hour.

Additionally, the agency will deploy a Critical Incident Stress Management (CISM) team in early April to offer confidential support to controllers dealing with high-stress situations. Routine wellness checkups will also be implemented to further support staff well-being.

The FAA’s actions follow recent NTSB recommendations for increased oversight and come in response to a series of alarming incidents at the airport including a controller fight, a recent close call, and the Jan. 29 midair collision, which killed 67.

Amelia Walsh
Amelia WalshAuthor
Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.
Related Stories
Lawmakers Push For Airport TFR Relief
Aviation NewsLawmakers Push For Airport TFR ReliefAmelia Walsh
Senate Committee Weighs Subpoena Over Army’s ADS-B Report
Aviation NewsSenate Committee Weighs Subpoena Over Army’s ADS-B ReportAmelia Walsh
Merlin Earns Part 145 Maintenance Certificate In New Zealand
Aviation NewsMerlin Earns Part 145 Maintenance Certificate In New ZealandAmelia Walsh
Electric Beta Alia Completes Transcontinental Journey
Aviation NewsElectric Beta Alia Completes Transcontinental JourneyRuss Niles
Brits Protest Chinese Britten-Norman Islander Drone Clone
Aviation NewsBrits Protest Chinese Britten-Norman Islander Drone CloneRuss Niles
Senator Wants End To Forest Service Inspections Of Firefighting Aircraft
Aviation NewsSenator Wants End To Forest Service Inspections Of Firefighting AircraftRuss Niles