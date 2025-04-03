FAA Announces New Measures To Support Air Traffic Controllers At Reagan National

On Wednesday, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced new measures to support air traffic controllers at Washington Reagan National Airport (DCA).

The agency said it would be increasing the Operational Supervisor staffing from six to eight, reviewing Certified Professional Controller staffing numbers, and reassessing DCA’s arrival rates, which are disproportionately concentrated in the final 30 minutes of each hour.

Additionally, the agency will deploy a Critical Incident Stress Management (CISM) team in early April to offer confidential support to controllers dealing with high-stress situations. Routine wellness checkups will also be implemented to further support staff well-being.