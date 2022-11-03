FAA Buried In Airline Seat Size Comments

More than 26,000 people responded to the FAA’s request for comments on the ever diminishing airline seat and they were pretty much unanimous. In fact, at least 200 commenters described airline travel as “torture” because of the seats. From claimed injuries to class warfare to economic discrimination, the litany of horrors tied to seat dimensions was as acrimonious as it was comprehensive. That wasn’t actually the question, however.

The agency’s stated purpose for the comment document was to determine at what dimension does a seat become an impediment to an emergency evacuation. Many of those who addressed that topic said the point has already passed. Some airlines have seat widths of 17 inches with pitches (the distance between the same point on seats in adjacent rows) down to 31 inches. Many respondents said unfolding themselves from the diminishing real estate they’re being assigned will slow their evacuation and reduce safety. Others said the cramped quarters were unhealthy, particularly for those with chronic medical issues. The agency hasn’t said what it’s going to do with the data.