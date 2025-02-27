FAA Weighing Starlink Contract For ATC Upgrades

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is reportedly on the verge of terminating its $2.4 billion contract with Verizon in favor of Elon Musks’ Starlink to upgrade the communication system that supports the nation’s air traffic control network.

Verizon was awarded the contract in 2023 to modernize a platform that facilitates communication between various air traffic control facilities and FAA offices.

According to The Washington Post, which broke the story on Wednesday, a full termination of the contract is being considered, with other alternatives including allowing Verizon to continue some work while assigning part of the project to SpaceX, sources say.

Meanwhile, Musk has been outspoken about the system’s flaws. On Thursday, he took to social media to criticize Verizon's handling of the project. In a post on X, Musk warned that the system Verizon was tasked with upgrading was “breaking down very rapidly,” putting air travelers at risk.

Musk also stated that Starlink terminals are being provided to the FAA at no cost to U.S. taxpayers "on an emergency basis to restore air traffic control connectivity."