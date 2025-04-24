FAA Drops Controversial Medical Denial Proposal

In a welcomed move from the aviation community, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced it will not implement a controversial plan to deny medical certifications for incomplete applications.

The news came during a listening session on Wednesday, where the agency said it would instead review feedback from stakeholders aimed at improving the pilot medical certification process.

“I like to talk about safety being a team sport and certainly this is part of that process to make things better,” said Acting FAA Administrator Chris Rocheleau in his opening remarks. “Clearly there are things that are not working for everyone.”

FAA Federal Air Surgeon Dr. Susan Northrup acknowledged significant challenges, including a surge in applications—reaching a record 450,000 in 2024—and a sharp increase in Special Issuance cases, which require more time and documentation.

To streamline the process, the FAA is enhancing its MedXPress portal and working with industry groups to modernize medical procedures. Stakeholders also developed a checklist for pilots to prepare for exams and proposed several improvements — from simplifying forms and creating flowcharts for common diagnoses to sharing pilot testimonials.