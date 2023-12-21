FAA Funding Extension Leads To Calls For Long-Term Reauthorization

The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) is pleased that Congress has extended Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) funding through a second budget extension. But the association repeated its stance that a multiyear authorization is sorely needed. The most recent extension will fund the FAA through March 8, 2024, under the same terms as the last long-term reauthorization passed in 2018.

NBAA president and CEO Ed Bolen said, “We thank lawmakers for extending FAA authorization into 2024. However, an ongoing series of extensions creates the potential for disruptions to long-term planning for the FAA, and to the operational, safety and other agency services needed by the aviation sector, which is among the nation’s most highly regulated industries. We will continue working with Congress to pass a multi-year authorization bill as soon as feasible.”

A long-term reauthorization bill that includes many measures favored by NBAA and other general aviation advocacy groups has passed the House of Representatives. Those measures include making it less difficult to pursue aviation careers, thus expanding the pipeline that feeds the aviation workforce; improving training standards; and renewing funding for airport infrastructure projects, with a focus on providing support for general aviation airports. A similar bill is under consideration in the Senate, according to NBAA.

NBAA was among a large group of aviation advocacy groups that sent a written statement to last month’s hearing by the House Committee of Transportation and Infrastructure’s Subcommittee on Aviation concerning the risks involved in delaying long-term FAA reauthorization.