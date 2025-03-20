FAA Introduces New Runway Incursion Device

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is deploying runway safety technology upgrades at 74 air traffic control towers in the U.S., the agency announced Wednesday.

The Runway Incursion Device (RID) is designed to assist air traffic controllers by providing real-time alerts when a runway is occupied or closed. With the ability to monitor up to eight runways simultaneously, the RID will replace various outdated systems currently in use at control towers, streamlining safety operations across the country.

The RID is part of the FAA's fast-tracked surface safety portfolio, which also includes the Surface Awareness Initiative (SAI) and the Approach Runway Verification (ARV) system. All are designed to improve overall safety on the ground.

“The Runway Incursion Device is another vital tool to keep the flying public safe,” said Acting FAA Administrator Chris Rocheleau. “These initiatives will continue to address the needs of our controllers by cutting through the red tape and bringing the most up-to-date technologies to their fingertips.”