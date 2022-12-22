FAA Invalidates 140 Checkrides In Alaska

The FAA has told anyone who got a checkride for and instrument or instrument instructor from a well-known Alaska bush pilot that they may need to re-do it to keep their ratings. According to the Anchorage Daily News, the checkrides were conducted by Don Lee between July of 2018 and June of 2022. The FAA has not released many details about its investigation of Lee but Adam White, the legislative affairs director of the Alaska Airmen’s Association told the Daily News the FAA concerns are about an FAA designated pilot examiner “that basically wasn’t doing a complete check ride.”

Lee is something of a legend in Alaska and founded Alaska Floats and Skis in Talkeetna 40 yearas ago. He’s generally regarded as the authority on glacier operations and his flight school has qualified thousands of pilots over the years. It’s not clear how many pilots are affected but it’s a certainty that at least some of them are scrambling to get new checkrides because most air carriers in Alaska require a current instrument rating.

Those affected will be notified by letter and have 10 days after receipt of the letter to contact the FAA. Then, they’ll have 15 days to do the ride. White said pilots are also criticizing the timing of the announcement and the fact that it was made public before the affected pilots had been notified. Lee is no longer listed as a DPE by the FAA.