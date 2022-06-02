FAA Keeps Boeing On Short Leash

The FAA is keeping Boeing on a shorter leash than the company wanted to ensure it makes some internal changes on its certification processes. The company applied for its customary five-year Organization Designation Authorization allowing designated Boeing employees to sign off on some aspects of the certification of new aircraft. In the wake of the MAX debacle and manufacturing issues with the 787, the agency has determined three years is enough. “There are multiple in work improvements that the F.A.A. would like to assess within the Boeing organization over the next three years,” the New York Times quoted an FAA official as telling Boeing.

According to the Times, the FAA wants Boeing to ensure the designated employees are shielded from interference by their bosses and to update its internal audits to make sure its safety management system is in place. “As always, we are committed to working transparently with the F.A.A. through their detailed and rigorous oversight processes,” the Times quoted a company statement. It also said the FAA will be monitoring the progress.