FAA: Laser Strikes Down, Numbers Still Too High

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said there were nearly 13,000 reports of laser strikes in 2024, a slight decrease from the previous year, but the agency says the number is still too high.

In 2023, laser strikes reached an all-time high, with a staggering 13,304 incidents, marking a 41 percent increase over 2022, which saw 9,457 reported strikes. Despite the drop in 2024, the FAA continues to express concern about the dangerous trend.

The FAA notes that these strikes can temporarily incapacitate pilots, leaving them disoriented or even blinded by the intense light. Given that many pilots are operating aircraft carrying hundreds of passengers, the consequences of such an incident could be catastrophic.

Since the FAA began tracking laser strike reports in 2010, there have been 328 reported injuries involving pilots. According to the agency, California had the most reported laser strikes at 1,489, followed by Texas with 1,463, and Florida with 810 strikes.

The FAA imposes fines of up to $11,000 per violation, with penalties rising to as much as $30,800 for individuals involved in multiple laser incidents.