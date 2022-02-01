FAA Letter Hits, Again, At Illegal Compensation For Carrying Passengers

The FAA issued a letter (Notice Number: NOTC2238) today (Feb. 1) again addressing the misuse of expense sharing and misunderstandings related to pilots’ certificate privileges when it comes to operations involving compensation. The agency cited unauthorized Part 135 operations (carrying passengers for compensation) as a nationwide problem, “putting the flying public in danger, diluting safety in the national airspace system, and undercutting the business of legitimate operators.”
The first issue—expense sharing—is explained in the letter by clarifying the limitations of this activity. “One commonly misapplied provision is the expense sharing exception contained in § 61.113(c), which permits a pilot to share the operating expenses of a flight with passengers provided the pilot pays at least (may not pay less) his/her pro rata share of the operating expenses of that flight. Those expenses are strictly limited to fuel, oil, airport expenditures, or rental fees. In addition, only reimbursement from the passengers is allowed.” Pilots are also cautioned to be careful they are not liable to accusations of publicly “holding out” their services to the public.
Along those lines, another litmus filter for whether it is OK to collect contributions from passengers is the “common purpose test.” The pilot collecting expense money must be able to document that they have their own reason for travel to the destination. From the FAA: “For example: A private pilot is flying to Stillwater, Oklahoma, to visit her mother in the hospital over the weekend. Five of her friends would be coming with her to attend a football game that same weekend. She CAN legally share expenses because she has a reason to fly to Stillwater (visit her mother) not simply to transport her friends.”
Importantly, however, “If she has too many friends going to the football game [and] she has to make a second trip to pick up the rest, she CANNOT legally share expenses on the second trip because her purpose for flying to Stillwater was complete when she arrived the first time. The second flight was solely for the transportation of passengers.”
The second consideration the FAA cites involves pilots misunderstanding the differences between the privileges of their certificates and the limitations on the type of operation. The FAA notes that commercially rated pilots sometimes contend they can legally carry passengers for hire without complying with Part 119 requirements for the “operational rules” involved. The agency urges: “Prior to conducting any operation, a pilot must also determine what operational rules the flight is conducted under, whether the operator has the appropriate operational certification [a Part 119 certificate], and whether the pilot has the requisite qualifications.”
As demonstrated by yet ANOTHER FAA “warning” about “Illegal Charter Operations”–this is going to become a larger and larger issue for Private and Business pilots. It’s too bad–it’s bad for the industry in multiple ways. I can’t blame NATA for trying to protect their “slice of the pie”–but as the old saying goes, “why not MAKE THE PIE LARGER?”
This is my 60th year of flying, and 52nd in the FBO business. We’ve owned 587 airplanes over the years, and crewed multiple jets, turboprops, and piston airplanes. We did charter for 22 years–and quite successfully–utilizing the age-old scenario of aircraft sale/leaseback/charter management. Twenty-four years ago, I quit–the income just wasn’t worth the regulatory cost any more. I’m not alone–the number of turbine aircraft charter operators in our northern state has dwindled to a handful–and most of them are large charter operators using jets in the Metro area–very few in the rest of the State.
It’s too bad–how else is a potential charter customer or potential aircraft owner going to be exposed to what corporate aviation can do? Traditionally, we would have one corporate operator in town–they put the aircraft on charter, so other businesses could have access to it–and business boomed–not only for turbine aircraft, but even for the smaller craft. We employed pilots, mechanics, dispatchers, and secretaries. After a while, these same customers started asking themselves “Why don’t WE have an airplane?” They ended up buying one–adding to our business.
Some people couldn’t afford an entire airplane, so we created PARTNERSHIPS. We created INTERCHANGES, where companies that required larger (or smaller) aircraft could get the “right size” airplane for the mission of the day. For everything else, there was charter. It was hard to explain to the charter customers why OTHER airplanes and pilots could make a flight, but not the restrictive charter operations.
We joined NBAA, and took advantage of their Part 91 Subpart K FAA dispensation for interchange, as well as their “double the cost of the fuel” exemption and FAA guidance–it worked OK for “straight-pipe” jets, but not for fanjets or turboprops. As aircrew, we even banded together and took our families on a “busman’s holiday” vacation–SHARING THE DIRECT OPERATING COST.
In short, we used every LEGAL means to make flights. In all of those years–in all of those airplanes–with old pilots and new–WE NEVER HAD AN ACCIDENT, AND NEVER HAD A VIOLATION–a record to be proud of, considering the thousands of hours flown, in Thunderstorm season and snow and ice. When FAA did come down to audit our flights, they would often ask “Is THIS a legal flight?” The Chief Pilot or myself would explain it–“yes, this was for the owner of the aircraft–Part 91–duty time does not apply” or “This flight was an Interchange–2 hours on the King Air traded for 3 hours on the Navajo–here’s the agreement, and here’s the NBAA exemption.” (A word to the wise–in the Army, we used to make fun of “Guardhouse Lawyers”–a guy in military jail that used to proclaim “they can’t do that!) (If that were the case, why was that guy in the guardhouse?) SPEND THE MONEY FOR A GOOD DEDICATED AVIATION ATTORNEY, AND FOLLOW HIS ADVICE. It cost us thousands of dollars, but we had the best in the business craft our operating agreements, and it was money well spent!
The FAA oversight on the charter side wasn’t that big a deal for those of us that knew the rules–but it was a big thing for pilots–after a while, the pilots would simply refuse to fly charter flights any more, because of the spectre of FAA oversight hovering over the same trip that could be made easily and safely if it was Part 91. After a while, we ended up flying very few charter flights, except for aeromedical.
When NATA started pressing FAA to “crack down on illegal charter”–many NBAA members not only quit doing legal charter, but quit utilizing the FAA–approved exemptions–resulting in FEWER hours per year to amortize the considerable cost of a corporate airplane, and FEWER new customers exposed to the benefits of corporate aviation. The advent of “fractional shares” helped restore the utilization somewhat–but one can only wonder how many more airplanes would be sold and operated if charter wasn’t so restrictive. It’s not just corporate jets, either–the FAA rules on single-engine IFR prevent so many users from even TRYING it at an entry level–even though the aircraft are much more reliable than when the rules were written–are much better equipped (sometimes with radar, de-ice, or single-engine turbine)–or even whole-airplane parachutes.
Some people will argue that the restrictions are “for safety”–yet that is inverse thinking. The low profitability of charter ops tends to argue for OLDER airplanes–and YOUNGER and more inexperienced pilots. I haven’t seen the safety records lately–but for many years, corporate aircraft flown by professional crews had a safety record much BETTER than charter operators flying under the much more restrictive rules. (Think about it–do you ever see a corporate pilot leaving a company to fly charter?) SO MUCH FOR THE EFFICACY OF GOVERNMENT REGULATION!