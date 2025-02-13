FAA Mandates Rudder Replacements For Thousands Of Piper Aircraft

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a final airworthiness directive (AD) requiring the replacement of rudders on specific Piper series aircraft.

The AD, effective March 20, 2025, addresses safety concerns stemming from reports of rudder failures due to fatigue and corrosion in rudder posts made from 1025 carbon steel. Under the new requirements, these components must be replaced with more durable 4130N low-alloy steel rudders.

Two non-fatal accidents in Anchorage, Alaska, involving Piper aircraft with rudder post failures occurring in 2020 and 2022 prompted the FAA to issue the AD.

During a comment period, the FAA received feedback from individuals and aviation groups on the AD with several raising concerns about cost and implementation challenges. AOPA argued for limiting the scope or rescinding the AD altogether.