FAA Mental Health Committee Formed

A day before the NTSB will hold a day-long meeting on pilot mental health issues, the FAA announced the creation of its new rulemaking committee on the same topic. The Mental Health and Aviation Medical Clearances Aviation Rulemaking Committee was officially formed with a committee charter and its role is to “provide a forum for the United States aviation community to discuss and provide recommendations to the FAA that break down the barriers that prevent pilots from reporting and seeking care for mental health issues.” The committee will also do the same for air traffic controllers who must undergo medical screening similar to that of pilots. It was announced two weeks ago but formally created Tuesday.

The committee, whose members will be announced at a later date, will examine what keeps pilots and controllers from reporting mental health issues and “develop recommendations for actions that the FAA or other organizations should take to overcome or reduce the barriers.” The committee will also look into the practical side of dealing with pilots who do report mental health issues and generally turn down the temperature when it comes to discussing the subject. It will consult with other jurisdictions to see how they tackle the topic. The committee’s recommendations are due on March 30, 2024.