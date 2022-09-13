FAA Nod Expands AML For uAvionix’s AV-30C Cockpit Display

The FAA has approved expansion of uAvionix’s Approved Model List (AML) for its AV-30C Electronic Flight Instrument System (EFIS). The ruling adds more than 190 models of high-performance single and light twin aircraft. The AV-30C is priced at less than $2,300.
Originally available for experimental aircraft, the AV-30C was STC certified for approved production aircraft in September 2020. The 3-inch panel display can serve as either a primary attitude indicator (AI) or directional gyro (DG). The unit also includes a probeless angle of attack indicator, baro-corrected altitude, combination indicated/vertical/true airspeed indication, bus voltage readout, G-load readings and GPS data.
Now available in the experimental market and undergoing certification are autopilot control, ADS-B traffic support through the AV-Link Wi-Fi adapter and magnetic DG aiding through AV-Mag, according to uAvionix.
Among the 190 new types now approved for the AV-30C are models from Beechcraft, Piper, Tecnam, Air Tractor, Cirrus and Extra, said uAvionix.
Best looking round retrofit EFIS on the market. Hopefully uAvionix’s can get their magnetometer and other interfaces STC approved.
I have the AV-30E and liked a lot until I had to “update software” for inspection. Oh boy. My OAT stopped working right of the bat. I have spent hours and days trouble shooting to no solution. Yes, everything was done to the probe and the unit. They used to have great service back in 2018. After covid? ….
Every thing was done to have that feature fixed. 6 months now. No OAT anymore. Oh well….
Yea, moving to other brands…
Lewis, did you install an OAT probe for just the AV30? You cant “tap into” an existing OAT.
I installed an AV30C in my citabria as a non-required instrument with a simple 337 submission. Easy install in a couple hours. Hardest part is building the connector. Works great.