FAA Panel To Study Controller Fatigue

This week, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) introduced a panel of experts tasked with investigating air traffic controller fatigue as the agency works to improve aviation safety in the wake of several close calls at U.S. airports.
Mark Rosekind, former National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) member and sleep specialist, will lead the panel, joined by experts Charles Czeisler, chief and senior physician at the Division of Sleep and Circadian Disorders, Departments of Medicine and Neurology at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and Dr. Erin Flynn-Evans, head of the NASA Ames Research Center Fatigue Countermeasures Laboratory.
The FAA outlined the panel’s mission to “examine how the latest science on sleep needs and fatigue considerations could be applied to controller work requirements and scheduling.”
FAA staffing data shows the agency is short roughly 3,000 controllers at facilities across the country. The severe understaffing has led to problems with mandatory overtime and controllers working 10-hour days over six-day workweeks. Additionally, a lack of stable funding has largely played a role in impeding ATC recruitment, training and much-needed investment in modern technology and equipment.
The panel is expected to begin its work in early January and provide a final report to the FAA six weeks later.
If they are understaffed then would it make sense to remove the age limit to enter that profession?
Usually under staffing equals not enough pay, benefits, and too many hours. In any profession. Raising the age limit isn’t a long term fix. And could possibly worsen the situation and the outcome.
I’m not sure why they need a study. Vast amounts of research have already been done. ICAO has hundreds of pages of guidance.
Most likely what is needed is better control of the existing system. And that will require more controllers. As noted above, that will require better pay and conditions to attract and retain more controllers. The laws of supply and demand apply to labour as well as products and services…
This is such a beat a dead horse issue. Been looked at for years, the study considered, and correct answers discovered (like that should take more than a day), study stuck aside, administrators come and go, and years later after that study is long forgotten, a new leader has it done again. I hired into FAA ATC 55 years ago. First words to me at that facility, “Welcome aboard. But don’t plan on transferring out anytime. We are very short staffed. You will be required to work overtime.” Moving forward to my time at ORD. Mandatory 6 day weeks with some 10 hour days. And the day I left there, 32 years ago, it was still the same. Fatigue, well yes. I was almost 50 by then, working that schedule, and the work week rotated through all 24 hours of the day. Two of those shifts required a “quick turnaround” between. Work a swing shift until 10 pm, be back at 7 am. Work a day shift until 2 pm, be back for a midnight shift at 11pm. Make you tired, well yea year after year. I’ll put in a plug for ORD though. Wonderful folks, outstanding controllers, all who had your back as needed. And supervisors and managers who, while they couldn’t make it right, knew the situation and tried to make it as easy as possible, working with the impossible.
So, even many more years later, nothing has changed. This study is only to make someone look like they tried and to pacify congress so they can tell their constituents, “look, see how we’re going to fix it as soon as out study is complete”. BS is my opinion. Oh, why a study. Any controller, including managers, can answer it right now.
Always good to see you post. Always spot on. Yes i was a controller for 38 yrs also.
The system has always been short on staffing. day swing midshifts, 8 hours, now nine
between shifts. Yep 6 day work weeks 10 hr shifts. After age 50 you’re correct, you really start dragging , it gets tough to keep going. Was good to hit age 56, forced retire
and work on ones mental health.
After ORD, I rolled over to a first line sup elsewhere for four years, I already had all my good time. I then did staff/manager type stuff until 58 when I bailed. I quit maintaining currency after the first line stuff. This has never been a mystery. Give us some good per diem and a nice place to gather and we can solve it in a day or so. But, I’m afraid we will just not find enough warm bodies who have the interest and capability to do busy facility. And that is most of the staffing issues.
Hey guys, thanks for guiding me in and out of our major hubs while employed by UA. I really enjoyed having you onboard the observers seat on FAM rides and talking business. Each area seemed to have it’s character and flying in and out of ORD always felt very professional. Flying from the East Coast, the controllers used rapid fire clearances, something like a 50 cal. machine gun firing. On days there was less traffic, I would request a West Coast clearance by asking them to “talk real slow while I wrote real fast”. Approaching the LA sector in a 727 without all of the fancy nav equipment we have today, the callup was “Is this the LA sector with the Hector Vector?”
Hoping your retirement is enjoyable as is mine. While I miss flying the big iron, some of the changes to the industry now becoming pervasive not so much.