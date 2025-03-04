NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountSubmissions

FAA Paperwork Medical Denials Delayed ‘Indefinitely’

Policy would have turned medical deferrals into denials if paperwork wasn’t complete.

Russ Niles
Russ Niles

Wikimedia/rawpixel.com

Sources have told AVweb that a controversial FAA policy to turn incompletely documented medical deferrals into denials has been indefinitely deferred. The policy was supposed to have come into effect on Jan.1, but opposition from a broad base of GA groups prompted a deferral until March 1. The indefinite delay was communicated to AMEs on Monday.

The policy would have seen anyone whose medical was deferred by their local AME to Washington to have that deferral become a denial if all the paperwork wasn't in order. The agency said the denials could be reversed with the complete paperwork being filed but most pilot groups urged the status quo be maintained, citing the numerous unintended consequences for pilots who ended up with denials on their record. The agency said the policy was introduced to fulfill "the need to provide immediate answers to airmen regarding the medical certification process."

Russ Niles
Russ NilesEditor
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
