FAA Reducing Traffic At Reagan National Following Deadly Midair Collision

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) plans to reduce air traffic at Reagan Washington National Airport to address safety concerns following last week’s deadly midair collision between a regional jet and a Black Hawk helicopter, which claimed 67 lives.

In an email obtained by Reuters, the FAA notified airlines it would be reducing the maximum arrival rate from 28 to 26 per hour which would enhance safety but also extend average delays from 40 to 50 minutes. The email also highlighted concerns from FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigators, who noted that air traffic controllers are facing heightened stress while witnessing the accident recovery firsthand.

In response to the crash, the FAA has imposed restrictions on helicopter flights near Reagan National, which will remain in effect until at least late February. Additionally, two lesser-used runways have been closed, and civilian aircraft are prohibited from operating in the airspace when police, medical, or presidential transportation helicopters are present. It remains unclear how long these restrictions will last.

Additionally, on Thursday, the FAA announced plans to review airports with significant helicopter and airplane traffic in close proximity.