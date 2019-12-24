FAA Releases New Video For ADS-B ADAPT Program

With the ADS-B Out mandate a week away, there are still scores of aircraft not yet equipped—meaning they can’t legally fly in “rule” airspace after Jan. 1 without a waiver. Turns out, the waiver, part of the FAA’s ADS-B Deviation Authorization Preflight Tool (ADAPT) program, isn’t hard to get. But it is online only, so the FAA has created a step-by-step video to walk pilots through the process. (See video below.)
In short, to use ADAPT, you have to apply for the waiver no more than 24 hours before a flight and no later than one hour before departure; the flight has to leave within two hours of the estimated time.
Fill out the form with your departure, destination and route of flight, and the system will tell you whether you’re likely to get approval for the waiver. If that response is positive, you fill out a few more fields (including your email address) and then formally submit the request. The email response you get from the FAA constitutes official approval to fly into rule airspace without ADS-B. Not all routes and airports will receive an automated approval, including those beginning or ending at “capacity-constrained airports.”
How many times can you use ADAPT? According to AOPA’s guidance on the matter, it’s not likely to be unlimited. The FAA created ADAPT as an interim measure to allow non-conforming aircraft a way to get to a location where they can be equipped and for those aircraft with installed but inoperative ADS-B Out systems to get repair service.
Pardon me, JAMAL, but the reason that otherwise excellent graphic has a “Gulf of Mexico” tag rather than just a generic salt water and surf image is ???
Because, Wise O:
FAR 91.225 Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) Out equipment and use:
FAR 91.225d(5) Class E airspace at and above 3,000 feet MSL over the Gulf of Mexico from the coastline of the United States out to 12 nautical miles.
It doesn’t say “salt water and surf.’ That could be offshore east & west coasts; it specifically applies to the Gulf of Mexico (due to all the helicopters and oil rigs [and maybe drug runners who won’t squit?]).
Do you read the FAR’s or fly airplanes?
Beyond that … I've personally spoken to Jamal at least three different Airventure years in the FAA Hangar and I'm here to tell you that he's a "good guy." He's youthful, energetic, helpful and pretty much knows his 'stuff.'
Anything else?
PS: (For anyone else who knows me here)
Don’t have a heart attack that “Larry S” is defending a FAA employee. (huge laugh)
If you want to point out a flaw in the FAA’s canonical ADS-B/out graphic, how about the apparent (but non-existent) gap between the top of the Class B & C cylinders, and Class E. The effective altitude labels are correct, but the graphic makes it appear that there is a gap just below the base of Class E.
The worst part is that it’s a self-inflicted wound: it exists only because of a desire to depict that B&C airspace is circular, which is irrelevant to the definition of Rules airspace. IANAGA, but that’s an elementary school error that has been there for years.
Oh good, Larry. For a moment there you had me breathing into a paper bag to keep from hyperventilating! We hate to admit it, but the FAA does have some sincere, dedicated employees that really do want to help.
