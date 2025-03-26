NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountSubmissions

FAA Sides With AOPA et al on Santa Clara 100LL Ban Complaint

County rebuffed due to obligations associated with federal grants

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps

Reid-Hillview Airport Credit: Santa Clara County

The  FAA has released a 36-page decision on a complaint filed by the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA), joined by local pilots and aviation businesses, against the County of Santa Clara, California. The decision finds that the county’s 2022 prohibition of 100LL aviation fuel violated its federal airport grant obligations. The county agreed to those obligations when it accepted approximately $6.8 million in funding between 1983 and 2011.

The FAA gave the county 30 days to present a plan of corrective action, further requiring the elimination of countywide prohibition of the acquisition, storage, and sale of 100LL fuel at the two county-operated airports – Reid-Hillview Airport (KRHV) and San Martin Airport (E16). In addition, AOPA wrote in its announcement of the decision, “The agency also requires the county to eliminate the ‘prohibited exclusive right’ the county created for itself by only selling Swift Fuels 94UL and General Aviation Modifications Inc. G100UL as a means to prohibit the use of 100LL,” quoting the decision’s language, “favoring one class of aircraft (those that can safely use 94UL and G100UL) to the detriment of another class of aircraft (those that cannot safely use 94UL and G100UL)."

Mark Phelps
Mark PhelpsEditor
Mark Phelps is a senior editor at AVweb. He is an instrument rated private pilot and former owner of a Grumman American AA1B and a V-tail Bonanza.
Related Stories
Acting FAA Administrator Takes Questions
Aviation NewsActing FAA Administrator Takes QuestionsMark Phelps
Two Patrouille de France Jets Collide, No Fatalities
Aviation NewsTwo Patrouille de France Jets Collide, No FatalitiesRuss Niles
Pilatus Co-ops With Lockheed Martin on 5th-Gen Fighter Training
Aviation NewsPilatus Co-ops With Lockheed Martin on 5th-Gen Fighter TrainingMark Phelps
Pilot Forgets Passport, Flight Turns Back
Aviation NewsPilot Forgets Passport, Flight Turns BackMark Phelps
Sullenberger Aviation Museum Announces New Exhibit Space
Aviation NewsSullenberger Aviation Museum Announces New Exhibit SpaceMark Phelps
ZeroAvia Secures Air Force Grant for Hydrogen-Powered Caravan
Aviation NewsZeroAvia Secures Air Force Grant for Hydrogen-Powered CaravanMark Phelps