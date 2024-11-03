FAA Says It Will Keep ATC Meteorologists

The FAA says it will keep staff meteorologists at 21 air traffic control centers. A few days after the union representing the weather specialists issued a press release saying the agency planned to get rid of them in favor of automated systems, the agency said it wasn't so. "The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Weather Service will continue our long-standing partnership to provide weather services to ensure the safety of the National Airspace System," an FAA spokesperson told USA TODAY in a statement.