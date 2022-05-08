FAA Says Some Radar Altimeters Need Replacing

Reuters is reporting the FAA met with airlines and cellular service providers last Wednesday to plan the eventual replacement of the 10 percent of radar altimeters considered susceptible to interference from 5G C-Band signals. The news agency got a look at a letter to those invited to the meeting and the agency isn’t interested in hearing any other opinions on the topic. Reuters quoted the letter as saying the purpose of the meeting was to set “an achievable timeframe to retrofit/replace radar altimeters in the U.S. fleet.” It further directed aviation representatives “to offer options and commit to actions necessary to meet these objectives.”

In the frenzy that followed the fractured rollout of 5G in January, the FAA quickly cleared about 90 percent of the fleet for operations where 5G is available but the remainder are restricted in the types of instrument landings they can do. As an interim measure, some of the altimeters might be fitted with filters that can suppress the interference but the agency seems determined to get rid of the offending equipment. There was no mention of who will be paying for the new equipment but it’s bound to come up. It’s also unclear what will happen after the July 6 deadline set by the telecoms to end the restricted operation of 5G near 50 airports that was part of a deal struck with them by the FAA in January. Last week Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said issues with 5G would linger for years.