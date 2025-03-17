FAA Sharply Restricts DCA Helicopter Traffic

The FAA wasted little time following NTSB recommendations to sharply restrict helicopter operations around Reagan National Airport in Washington. In its preliminary report on a crash between an Army Black Hawk helicopter and an American Eagle CRJ last month that killed 67 people, the NTSB urged the FAA to eliminate helicopter traffic that might conflict with airliners at the busy airport. On Friday, the FAA responded by essentially closing the airspace in the immediate area of the airport to nonessential helicopter traffic and to close either Runway 15/33 or 4/22 when medical, law enforcement or presidential helicopter traffic is needed.