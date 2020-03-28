FAA Stops Medical Enforcement Until June 30

Any pilot whose medical expires after March 30 can continue to fly until June 30 without renewing in light of the novel coronavirus crisis. The FAA announced on Friday it will not be enforcing medical expirations during that period so that medical personnel can focus on dealing with the pandemic. “The Notice states that from March 31, 2020 to June 30, 2020, the FAA will not take legal enforcement action against any person serving as a required pilot flight crew member or flight engineer who holds a medical certificate that expires within this time period,” AOPA quoted an email from FAA staff as reporting.

The announcement came after AOPA and other aviation groups called on the FAA to relax deadline-sensitive pilot qualifications, which in addition to medicals include checkrides and knowledge tests. “The FAA is meeting the moment by finding the quickest and most effective path to address an urgent need and we deeply appreciate the creative thinking and recognition that keeping general aviation operational serves a greater good,” said AOPA President Mark Baker. National Air Transportation Association Senior Vice President Ryan Waguespack also commended the action, saying it was necessary to keep Part 135 carriers operational. “NATA is grateful the FAA is continuing to listen to our requests to support the 135 industry during this critical time,” he said.