FAA Mandates 100LL Availability For Airport Improvement Program

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is updating its Airport Improvement Program (AIP) grant assurances to include a new mandate requiring continued access to 100-octane low lead (100LL) aviation gasoline at federally funded airports through at least Dec. 31, 2030—or until an FAA-approved unleaded alternative becomes widely available.

The fuel would have to be a product that is "authorized for use by the Administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration as a replacement for 100-octane low lead aviation gasoline for use in nearly all piston-engine aircraft and engine models; and meets either an industry consensus standard or other standard that facilitates the safe use, production, and distribution of such unleaded aviation gasoline, as determined appropriate by the Administrator. The agency published the proposed changes in the Federal Register on April 25, in accordance with the 2024 FAA Reauthorization Act.

Under Grant Assurance 40, airports or operators that offered 100LL at any point in 2022 may not “restrict or prohibit the sale of or self-fueling with 100-octane low lead aviation gasoline,” the notice stated. The requirement would remain in place until either December 31, 2030, or until an FAA-approved unleaded replacement fuel becomes widely available. Airports that violate this rule may face civil penalties.

The FAA said the proposed updates will apply to grants awarded in fiscal year 2025 and beyond, and include the removal of several executive orders related to equal employment opportunity, environmental justice, racial equity, gender identity and sexual orientation protections, and climate change initiatives.