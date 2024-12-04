FAA Makes Computer Color-Vision Tests Mandatory

The FAA revealed to Aviation Medical Examiners (AMEs) in an educational session today it will be making changes on January 1, 2025 to color-vision testing “to improve safety.” Dr. Richard Kaplan, an AME, pilot, and flight instructor, who is also color-blind, attended the online session. He told AVweb, “The longstanding Ishihara color testing book will no longer be permitted.”

Dr. Kaplan also expressed concern over the cost of upgrading to computer testing and how it might increase the cost of FAA medical exams. He said the subscription-based Waggoner test was said to have a monthly rate for AMEs of $30, but that he had been unable to locate the service online.

Back in May, 2023, the agency notified AMEs it was authorizing the three new computer-based tests, but noting they were in addition to existing tests, such as the Ishihara testing book. Today’s guidance makes the new computer-based testing methods mandatory going forward.

The FAA responded to an AVweb inquiry with the following statement:

“The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is modernizing its color vision testing with computer-based equipment and operationally based passing scores. The new testing process will screen for both yellow/blue and red/green deficiencies, and address inconsistencies and color degradation from using older test plates.