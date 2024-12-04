NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

FAA Makes Computer Color-Vision Tests Mandatory

Old-school test books will be out, as of January 1, 2025

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps

The FAA revealed to Aviation Medical Examiners (AMEs) in an educational session today it will be making changes on January 1, 2025 to color-vision testing “to improve safety.” Dr. Richard Kaplan, an AME, pilot, and flight instructor, who is also color-blind, attended the online session. He told AVweb, “The longstanding Ishihara color testing book will no longer be permitted.”

Dr. Kaplan also expressed concern over the cost of upgrading to computer testing and how it might increase the cost of FAA medical exams. He said the subscription-based Waggoner test was said to have a monthly rate for AMEs of $30, but that he had been unable to locate the service online.

Back in May, 2023, the agency notified AMEs it was authorizing the three new computer-based tests, but noting they were in addition to existing tests, such as the Ishihara testing book. Today’s guidance makes the new computer-based testing methods mandatory going forward.

The FAA responded to an AVweb inquiry with the following statement:

“The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is modernizing its color vision testing with computer-based equipment and operationally based passing scores. The new testing process will screen for both yellow/blue and red/green deficiencies, and address inconsistencies and color degradation from using older test plates. 

“Beginning January 1, 2025, the FAA will require all applicants for an initial airman medical certificate to test for color vision deficiencies using the new program. Pilots who have held a medical certificate will not need to retest unless they want a color vision restriction on their certificate removed, develop a medical condition or are taking medication that affects color vision.”

Mark Phelps
Mark PhelpsEditor
Mark Phelps is a senior editor at AVweb. He is an instrument rated private pilot and former owner of a Grumman American AA1B and a V-tail Bonanza.
Related Stories
Reports: Sam Graves Waivered To Continue Chairmanship
Aviation NewsReports: Sam Graves Waivered To Continue ChairmanshipMark Phelps
FAA Advisory Circular Opens The Door For TCAS Upgrade
Aviation NewsFAA Advisory Circular Opens The Door For TCAS UpgradeMark Phelps
Raptor-Inspired Drone Could Lead To Increased Maneuverability
Aviation NewsRaptor-Inspired Drone Could Lead To Increased ManeuverabilityMark Phelps
Nighttime Highway Landing Leads To Fatal Traffic Crash
Aviation NewsNighttime Highway Landing Leads To Fatal Traffic CrashMark Phelps
Sense And Avoid Drone System Going For European Certification
Aviation NewsSense And Avoid Drone System Going For European CertificationRuss Niles
Controller Talked Down Panicked Student
Aviation NewsController Talked Down Panicked StudentRuss Niles