FAA Wants To Drop FSS Radio Network

The FAA intends to decommission the radio network that allows pilots to contact Flight Services by radio. In a Notice of Intent published late last month in the Federal Register, the agency says hardly anyone uses the service anymore because they use their phones and computers. "In the mid-1980s, Flight Service received 22,000 service requests per day across this network, while today they receive fewer than 300 per day," the agency said in the notice. "In turn, from over 350 Flight Service stations with over 3,000 employees 40 years ago, there are now only two (2) facilities with fewer than 200 specialists." Emergency frequencies will be monitored by ATC.