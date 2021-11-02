FAA’s Military Airport Program Adds Three New Participating GA Fields

Since 1990, the FAA Military Airport Program (MAP) has provided $754 million in federal funds through the Airport Improvement Program (AIP) to help support some 35 current or former military air bases in either joint-use military/civilian or full-civilian operations. As many as 15 airports at a time, including up to three general aviation facilities, can be included in the program. Funding assistance may last up to five years.

Three GA airports have been selected this year for the program: Mobile Downtown Airport (BFM), Mobile, Alabama; Kelly Field at Port San Antonio (SKF), San Antonio, Texas; and Salina Regional Airport (SLN), Salina, Kansas. MAP funds are available to civil airport sponsors at current joint-use military airfields, or at ex-military facilities that are part of the FAA’s National Plan of Integrated Airport Systems (NPIAS). Funding for the airports selected this year will begin in 2022.

According to the FAA, the project is intended to “increase civilian aviation capacity” by financing projects such as rehabilitating buildings and parking lots, fuel farms, hangars, utility systems, access roads, terminal and air cargo buildings, and other airport improvements at former military facilities. “MAP-designated airports have unique eligibility rules to help convert former military airports to civilian or joint-use airports,” according to the agency.