Kit Manufacturer Murphy Aircraft Carries On With Four Models

Kitplane manufacturer Murphy Aircraft, located in Chilliwack, British Columbia, Canada, has a pristine example of its flagship Moose model on display at Sun ‘n Fun Aerospace Expo. Located near the Paradise City demonstration runway, the Murphy display left behind examples of the other three current models, which include the Rebel, Radical, and Elite light aircraft.

Started in 1985 by Darryl Murphy, the company changed financial hands in 2022 when it was acquired by Beijing, China-based Duofu International Holdings, which appointed Jensen Li as managing director. Under that stewardship, the company is rewriting kit documentation with modern computer technology, while continuing to offer kits for sale.

Director of sales Steve Drinkwater said, “We’re moving ahead, and things are looking up.” Drinkwater summarized sales history as some 300 kits sold since 1985, with about half having achieved flying status. He estimates between 300 and 400 Rebels are flying; followed by Elites with some 100 having been completed to airworthy status. “A few hundred” Moose kits have seen completion, he said.