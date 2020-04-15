FedEx Adds 150 Flights In April

FedEx Express has added 150 flights from Asia to the U.S. this month in order to facilitate delivery of supplies earmarked for coronavirus (COVID-19) relief efforts. In addition to its coronavirus-related work with state governments, non-profits, suppliers and retail customers, the company has contracted with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to provide expedited shipping of supplies such as personal protective equipment (PPE). It delivered its first shipments as part of Project Airbridge, a federally managed public-private partnership designed to move supplies deemed critical for coronavirus relief efforts, last week.

“As a company, we are committed to providing our essential services as we help combat this pandemic,” said FedEx Corporation COO Raj Subramaniam. “Our participation in the federal government’s Project Airbridge to transport critical PPE and medical supplies into the United States is the latest example of FedEx team members around the world coming together to keep critical supply chains moving.”

The initial Project Airbridge shipments, which were conducted in coordination with DuPont, brought more than 450,000 Tyvek protective suits from Vietnam to Texas. FedEx expects to bring in an additional 500,000 suits each week. The company has also reportedly increased the number of domestic flights it is conducting in the U.S.