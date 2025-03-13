FedEx Faces Backlash For Outsourcing U.S. Pilot Jobs

FedEx Corporation is under fire from its own pilots for outsourcing American jobs to foreign carriers, according to the Air Line Pilots Association, Int’l (ALPA).

The FedEx Master Executive Council (MEC), represented by ALPA, claims the company has eliminated key European routes once flown by U.S.-based FedEx pilots, instead handing them off to third-party international operators.

According to the Fedex MEC, the controversy centers on the intra-European 757 flying, which has been completely removed from the April flight schedule. These routes, previously handled by FedEx’s own pilots, have now been outsourced entirely to foreign contractors.

“This move threatens the very future of FedEx pilots,” said Capt. Jose Nieves, chair of the FedEx MEC. “FedEx pilots and their families have built careers dedicated to the company’s global mission, only to watch management ship our jobs overseas and give the flying to foreign carriers.”