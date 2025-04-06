NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountSubmissions

Airline Stocks Tumble, Nudged Downward by Tariff Fears

Executives fear Americans won’t be venturing abroad this summer

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps

Credit: United Airlines

At least according to MarketWatch.com, U.S. airlines are skittish over possible effects on summer vacation travel based on tariffs imposed by the current U.S. presidential administration. Investors have shown increasing concern that the accelerated tariffs will generate more than just “trade friction.”

Along with the rest of the stock market, airline stocks have taken a hit over the past month – particularly last week.

The Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJT), widely seen as an overall industry barometer, is down 9.8% for the week. As for specific airlines, Delta is down 3.77%; United down 4.25%; Southwest down 10.36%. American Airlines escaped the worst, shedding a relatively low 0.47% of its stock value.

The website quoted Truist analyst Gregory Miller, said that, since the April 2 announcement on tariffs, travel companies have told him they expect U.S. travelers will be staying within U.S. borders, adding, “It is increasingly evident that some potential travelers to the U.S. are vacationing elsewhere,” not good news for the larger legacy airlines.

Mark Phelps
Mark PhelpsEditor
Mark Phelps is a senior editor at AVweb. He is an instrument rated private pilot and former owner of a Grumman American AA1B and a V-tail Bonanza.
Related Stories
UK-Based USAF Fighter Wing Brings F-35A Complement Up To Strength
Aviation NewsUK-Based USAF Fighter Wing Brings F-35A Complement Up To StrengthMark Phelps
Dallas College Launches 13-Month A&P Program
Aviation NewsDallas College Launches 13-Month A&P ProgramMark Phelps
Lancair Loses Clamshell Door; Pilot Makes Safe Landing
Aviation NewsLancair Loses Clamshell Door; Pilot Makes Safe LandingMark Phelps
Flight Rules Change For Pregnant Military Pilots
Aviation NewsFlight Rules Change For Pregnant Military PilotsRuss Niles
FAA Orders Radio Fix On 787s
Aviation NewsFAA Orders Radio Fix On 787sRuss Niles
Historic Triple-Tail ‘Connie’ To Return To AirVenture
Aviation NewsHistoric Triple-Tail ‘Connie’ To Return To AirVentureMark Phelps