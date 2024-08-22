Aviation NewsBlogMultimediaFeaturesShows & EventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsAdvertise

Film Company Fined For Illegal Drone Use Near Killer Whales

A Vancouver-based film company and its drone operator were fined $30,000 for unlawfully flying a drone too close to endangered killer whales in 2021.

Amelia Walsh
A Vancouver-based film company and its drone operator were fined $30,000 for unlawfully flying a drone too close to endangered killer whales in 2021.

Wildlife production company River Road Films pleaded guilty to the charges and was subsequently fined $25,000 while the drone pilot was fined $5,000. According to DroneDJ, the case marked the first time a fine was issued in Canada for the unlawful use of a drone to capture killer whale footage.

The company has a tumultuous relationship with Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO), which investigated the incident. In 2020, River Road Films sought a permit to film the protected species, but the request was denied. However, the film crew continued to use drones and underwater cameras tracking orca movements on Vancouver Island.

Canadian law states it is prohibited to fly a drone within 1,000 feet of marine mammals, such as whales, or within a half nautical mile. These rules, enforced under the Marine Mammal Regulations, aim to reduce human disturbance to vulnerable species.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) says the company is restricted from using the drone footage captured during the event.

