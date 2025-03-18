Fired FAA Workers Reinstated
A total of 132 probationary technicians and inspectors have been reinstated a month after they were fired by the government.
The Professional Aviation Safety Specialists union says 132 of its technicians, inspectors and maintenance workers will return to work Thursday after a judge ordered their reinstatement last week. The workers, all probationary employees, were let go Feb. 14 but their dismissal, along with thousands of other probationary employees in various other government departments, was found to be illegal. They will be paid for the month's work they missed.
"This is a win for public safety and for a critical workforce dedicated to the FAA’s mission," said PASS President David Spero. "Haphazardly eliminating positions and encouraging resignations creates a demoralizing effect on the workforce." When they were let go, the government gave them letters saying their job performance was "not in the public interest" and those letters will be removed from their employment records.