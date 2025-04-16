NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountSubmissions

Integral E, First All-Electric Aerobat, Performs First Inverted Flight

Certification expected late next year; endurance target at one hour

Credit: Aura Aero

The two-place Aura Aero Integral E all-electric airplane has completed its first inverted flight, said to be a “major step” on the road to certification. The Integral E is one of three aircraft in the Integral line, together with the already European-certified Integral R taildragger and the Integral S nosewheel version.

Both of the latter are gasoline-engine powered. The Integral E is said to be the first all-electric aerobatic aircraft. European Aviation Safety Association certification and first customer deliveries are on track for the end of next year, according to Aura Aero.

Powered by a Safran ENGINeUS motor, the Integral E is expected to have an initial endurance of one hour with 30-minute supercharge time. Operating costs are expected to be half those of a conventionally-powered aircraft.

Jérémy Caussade, co-founder and President of Aura Aero, said, “The aircraft in the Integral family, particularly the Integral E, are eagerly awaited by flying clubs and training schools around the world, all of which are seeking to decarbonize their operations. The Intgral E test campaign is going according to plan, and we are very pleased with the aircraft's performance.”

