Integral E, First All-Electric Aerobat, Performs First Inverted Flight

The two-place Aura Aero Integral E all-electric airplane has completed its first inverted flight, said to be a “major step” on the road to certification. The Integral E is one of three aircraft in the Integral line, together with the already European-certified Integral R taildragger and the Integral S nosewheel version.

Both of the latter are gasoline-engine powered. The Integral E is said to be the first all-electric aerobatic aircraft. European Aviation Safety Association certification and first customer deliveries are on track for the end of next year, according to Aura Aero.

Powered by a Safran ENGINeUS motor, the Integral E is expected to have an initial endurance of one hour with 30-minute supercharge time. Operating costs are expected to be half those of a conventionally-powered aircraft.