Five Hurt In HondaJet Overrun

A HondaJet went off the end of the runway in Oregon April 7 and into the ocean.

Five people aboard a HondaJet were hospitalized after the plane went off the end of the runway at North Bend-Southwest Oregon Regional Airport and into Coos Bay. The extent of their injuries was not immediately released. It was the latest in what seems to be an unusual number of Hondajet overruns. According to Aviation Week, this was the ninth overrun by the type in the last two years.

The plane was on a flight from St. George Municipal Airport in Utah when the overrun occurred on Runway just after 6 a.m. The impact with the water tore the nose fairing off the plane but it remained otherwise intact. The aircraft is registered to a company in North Bend. Winds were light an and it was raining lightly at the time of the accident. The accident occurred on Runway 5, which is 5,980X150 feet.

Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb.
