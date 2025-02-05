NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountSubmissions

Flexjet Orders $7 billion Worth of Embraer Bizjets

Order includes 182 aircraft with options for 30 more over six years

Mark Phelps

Embraer Executive Jets Praetor 600. Credit: Embraer

There’s evidence that business aviation is doing quite well as the end of the first quarter of the century approaches. Fractional share provider Flexjet yesterday announced a $7 billion order for 182 aircraft from Embraer Executive Jets, to be delivered over the next six years. The order projects that the Flexjet fleet will almost double – to some 600 aircraft by 2031.

The website Private Jet Card Comparisons reported that Flexjet chairman Kenn Ricci “teased” the order in September 2023 at the opening of Flexjets’ $50 million operations center in Cleveland, Ohio. Flexjet and Embraer’s Executive Jets business unit both referred to the order as the biggest in the history of each signatory. The order also includes options for 30 more aircraft, as well as enhanced services and a support agreement.

Aircraft on the list include the super-midsize Praetor 600, midsize Praetor 500, and light-jet Phenom 300E. Flexjet CEO Mike Silvestro said that “the “vast majority” of the fleet orders are split between the two Praetor models.

