Flight Attendant Grazed When Gunfire Hits Spirit Flight

Other airlines cancelling flights to Haiti after shooting.

Russ Niles
A flight attendant was grazed by a bullet when a Spirit Airlines A320 was hit by gunfire as it was about to land at Port-au-Prince Toussaint Louverture Airport in Haiti Monday morning. The flight originated in Fort Lauderdale and multiple bullets pierced the fuselage. It's not clear where the flight attendant was hit but the injuries were reportedly minor. No passengers were hit.

The crew did a go-around and headed to nearby Santiago in the Dominican Republic for and uneventful landing. Other airlines cancelled flights to Haiti on Monday and Spirit said it's suspending all flights to the strife torn nation.

Russ NilesEditor
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
