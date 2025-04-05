NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountSubmissions

Flight Rules Change For Pregnant Military Pilots

Pregnant U.S. military pilots can fly to 32 weeks after taking the first three months off.

Russ Niles
Russ Niles

screenshot/Sonic Print

Pregnant military pilots have had their wings clipped but also received an extension in their flying window under new rules announced by the Pentagon. The military says flying will be banned during the first trimester, when the chance of miscarriage is greatest but after the first 13 weeks they can actually keep flying for longer, up to the 32nd week instead of 28 weeks. Flying anything with an ejection seat is banned for the full term of the pregnancy.

To fly while pregnant, military pilots have to apply for a medical waiver and that process has also changed. Rather than being cleared by their unit Flight Surgeon, the application is automatically kicked upstairs to the Command level. The changes bring the U.S. in line with most other military forces around the world.

Russ Niles
Russ Niles
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
