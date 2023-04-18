FlightSafety International Ups Its Display Game With Vital Upgrade

With a half-century of history developing flight simulators and visual systems technology, training provider FlightSafety International (FSI) has introduced its latest advancement. The next-generation Vital system has been developed by FSI partner Unreal Engine and provides “an extremely photorealistic simulation and rendering, allowing training for the latest immersion content and technology. The fidelity of the data and speed of data rendering allows total realism to an unsurpassed level in flight training devices,” according to FSI.

FlightSafety will now incorporate the new Vital display technology into every simulator it currently manufactures. The first such devices, from FSI-owned simulator manufacturer Frasca, are expected to be delivered sometime this year. FlightSafety-developed simulators with the new system are scheduled to come online in 2024. The advanced Vital technology can be retrofitted to existing simulators installed at FSI learning centers.

Michael Vercio, FSI executive VP of simulation systems, said, “This is the next generation of fidelity of environment and it will greatly prepare pilots for what they will see in real-life situations in an unprecedented fashion.”