Floatplanes Destroyed By Gunfire

Authorities in northern Manitoba say two moored floatplanes were riddled with bullet holes and have likely been written off earlier this month. The privately owned Cessna 185 and a De Havilland Beaver owned by the Tataskwayak Cree Nation were shot overnight Oct. 4 on Assean Lake on the Tataskwayak Nation lands. “Sometime overnight both planes were shot at with a firearm and had multiple bullet holes,” a Royal Canadian Mounted Police statement said. “Due to the damage, both planes will most likely be declared total losses and the value is estimated to be approximately $850,000.00.”

Photos accompanying the press release show bullet holes in the glass and throughout the fuselage of both aircraft including the cowlings. The damage wasn’t reported until the following afternoon so the shots were either not heard or went unreported. The police have issued a public appeal for information.