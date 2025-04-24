NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountSubmissions

Florida Bill Could Let Homeowners Shoot Down Low-Flying Drones

A proposed Florida bill would allow homeowners to use “reasonable force” against drones below 500 feet, despite FAA warnings about federal legality.

Amelia Walsh
Amelia Walsh

https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/

A proposed bill making its way through the Florida Senate would allow homeowners to use “reasonable force” to stop drones conducting surveillance within 500 feet of their property.

Senate Bill 1422 builds on Florida's current "Freedom from Unwarranted Surveillance Act," which prohibits drones from recording private property without permission when privacy is reasonably expected, according to dronelife.com.

The legislation, however, leaves “reasonable force” undefined—raising questions about whether homeowners could legally shoot down drones.

Despite the ambiguity, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) remains firm on its stance that citizens cannot shoot aircraft out of the sky or they will face hefty fines and potential jail time.

“It’s illegal under federal law to shoot at an aircraft,” the FAA said in a statement to Fox News Digital. “A private citizen shooting at any aircraft – including unmanned aircraft – poses a significant safety hazard. An unmanned aircraft hit by gunfire could crash, causing damage to persons or property on the ground, or it could collide with other objects in the air. Shooting at an unmanned aircraft could result in a civil penalty from the FAA and criminal charges from federal, state or local law enforcement.”

If approved by the Senate, the bill could take effect as soon as October 2025.

Amelia Walsh
Amelia WalshAuthor
Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.
Related Stories
Naples Airport Backed By Local Community
Aviation NewsNaples Airport Backed By Local CommunityAmelia Walsh
Air Show Pilot Rob Holland Killed in Crash
Aviation NewsAir Show Pilot Rob Holland Killed in CrashRuss Niles
Texas A&M To Spearhead Aviation Innovation Hub In Texas
Aviation NewsTexas A&M To Spearhead Aviation Innovation Hub In TexasAmelia Walsh
FAA Drops Controversial Medical Denial Proposal
Aviation NewsFAA Drops Controversial Medical Denial ProposalAmelia Walsh
USAF Warns of Foreign Intelligence Targeting Service Members
Aviation NewsUSAF Warns of Foreign Intelligence Targeting Service MembersMark Phelps
GE Aerospace CEO Advocates For ‘Tariff-Free’ Status For The Industry
Aviation NewsGE Aerospace CEO Advocates For ‘Tariff-Free’ Status For The IndustryMark Phelps