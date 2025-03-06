Florida Flights Disrupted After Starship Explodes

SpaceX's Starship 8 test vehicle blew up over the Caribbean on Thursday, diverting flights into South Florida airports because of what the FAA termed "falling space debris." The explosion occurred about 20 seconds before the engines were due to shut down after what appeared to be a successful launch from SpaceX's south Texas launch facility. It happened in roughly the same area that Starship 7 was lost in mid January. That failure resulted in widespread air traffic disruptions in the Caribbean.

“Prior to the end of the ascent burn, an energetic event in the aft portion of Starship resulted in the loss of several Raptor engines,” according to a statement from SpaceX. “This in turn led to a loss of attitude control and ultimately a loss of communications with Starship. Final contact with Starship came approximately 9 minutes and 30 seconds after liftoff.”