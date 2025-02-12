NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountSubmissions

Boca Raton Airport Wins FAA Safety Award

Airport Authority credits 100% participation in voluntary Safety Management System

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps

Credit: Wikimedia – D Ramey Logan

The Boca Raton (Florida) Airport Authority announced earlier this week it has received the 2023 General Aviation Safety Award from the FAA Southern Region Airports Division. The award was presented in Atlanta, Georgia, on February 4, 2025. The Airport Authority cites 100% participation in its voluntary Safety Management System (SMS) as pivotal in earing the honor.

A “Soaring with Safety” campaign incorporates a series of initiatives, including: proactive hazard identification and risk mitigation strategies; enhanced communication channels linking management and tenants; data-driven decision-making; regular safety training and awareness programs; public service announcement (PSA) videos and recognition for “safety heroes;” an annual Safety Week with activities; and an SMS Safety Manual and semi-annual newsletter.

Clara Bennett, Executive Director of Boca Raton Airport, said, “Our team has always put safety first, and it’s gratifying to see the FAA recognize our efforts. Many airports apply for this award, which goes to show that we're leaders in aviation safety.” 

Mark Phelps
Mark PhelpsEditor
Mark Phelps is a senior editor at AVweb. He is an instrument rated private pilot and former owner of a Grumman American AA1B and a V-tail Bonanza.
