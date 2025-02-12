Boca Raton Airport Wins FAA Safety Award

The Boca Raton (Florida) Airport Authority announced earlier this week it has received the 2023 General Aviation Safety Award from the FAA Southern Region Airports Division. The award was presented in Atlanta, Georgia, on February 4, 2025. The Airport Authority cites 100% participation in its voluntary Safety Management System (SMS) as pivotal in earing the honor.

A “Soaring with Safety” campaign incorporates a series of initiatives, including: proactive hazard identification and risk mitigation strategies; enhanced communication channels linking management and tenants; data-driven decision-making; regular safety training and awareness programs; public service announcement (PSA) videos and recognition for “safety heroes;” an annual Safety Week with activities; and an SMS Safety Manual and semi-annual newsletter.