Flyable Starfighter For Sale

A pristine example of one of the hottest rides of the Cold War is up for sale for what seems to be a bargain price and the bonus is that there’s room for two. An Arizona company is selling an airworthy Lockheed CF-104D fighter/interceptor for $850,000, about the same price as an SR22, and it comes with a barn and hangar full of spare parts including two engines, 150 main gear tires, brakes, control surfaces, canopies and parachutes. Platinum Fighter Sales is handling the sale and says the Mach 2 two-seat training version of the Starfighter has 2500 total hours and is in “excellent condition.”
The current owner of the plane, Fresh Fuel Inc., of Mesa, Arizona, bought it in 1996 and it last flew in 2008. It has been maintained in airworthy condition since. It is registered as an experimental exhibition aircraft and has a coveted “pre-moratorium” status that allows it to be flown “on condition” with a yearly inspection. That flexibility is not available anymore. The plane was one of 38 training aircraft built by Lockheed for the Royal Canadian Air Force. Operational CF-104s were built in Canada by Canadair. Canada sold it to Norway in 1973 and Norway retired it in 1982. It went through a series of civilian owners (including EAA in 1992) but has been in Mesa for 22 years.
I’ll be setting up a GoFundMe site and gratefully accepting donations toward the purchase. :p
What a steal! Unfortunate it‘s about 2000$ for a fill-up that will last you for about an hour without reserves (and I wonder if you could fly it anywhere in Europe).
I’ve read that it killed a lot of pilots in its day. Who wants to be next?
Any aircraft can kill a pilot if it is not flown correctly. Safety resides between the ears.
From Wikipedia:
The Starfighter eventually flew with fifteen air forces, but its poor safety record, especially in Luftwaffe service, brought it substantial criticism. The Germans lost 292 of 916 aircraft and 116 pilots from 1961 to 1989, its high accident rate earning it the nickname “the Widowmaker” from the German public.
The CF-104 was designed as a high speed, high altitude interceptor, but Canada, and others, repurposed it as a close support aircraft, flying it in Europe with congested airspace, large numbers of granite clouds and poor weather.
In the end, it wasn’t the aircraft that was the issue, it was how it was used. There was at least one incident where a four aircraft formation, in near zero visibility, at fairly high speed, impacted all in a row. All of the aircraft were flying perfectly, just aimed a bit wrong.
I’m starting my own GoFundMe, but I need to also have someplace with CAVU weather and really flat spaces, and a waiver for MACH+ flight.
Do you think that’s doable?