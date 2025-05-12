‘Flying Palace’ Luxurious But Not Opulent

The so-called "flying palace" that might become the new Air Force One is actually quite a lot less opulent than the nickname might suggest. To be sure, there are plenty of quality materials involved but the 747-8 used by the Qatari royal family is far from the bejewelled sanctuary that has been conjured up in various media reports. Aerotime tracked down photos of the interior created by bespoke aircraft outfitter Cabinet Alberto Pinto. It cited a story in Altitudes Magazine where project lead Yves Pickardt said the goal was understated luxury. “The owner gave us carte blanche. He wasn’t looking for anything outrageously luxurious, with gold and diamonds," Pickardt said. "On the contrary, he called for some simplicity, which in the end is indeed the true luxury.”

The cabin covers 4500 square feet on two levels. The master bedroom is in the nose, the quietest and most private area. Upstairs is a living room and even a kids play area, along with crew quarters. The main floor features a main living space, conference area, and a private office that can also double as a private dining room. Even the media will get an upgrade on this aircraft. The only airline density seating on the plane is in the back of the main floor but it's all business class. The media seating on the current VC-25s is economy class.