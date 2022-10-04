ForeFlight 14.8 Adds Mogas Data And Favorites/Recent Routes Feature

Aviation software giant ForeFlight has announced its updated Version 14.8, adding features such as mogas pricing data and a new Favorites/Recent Routes Filter.

Information on availability and price of automotive gasoline (mogas) at airports is now available to ForeFlight subscribers. Tapping on an FBO entry on a map or airport navigation plate provides self-service and full-service prices, as well as how long ago the FBO updated its pricing information.

With the Favorites/Recent Routes Filter, subscribers no longer need to manually scroll through each list to use the data for new flight. “Instead, tap the Routes button (the icon with the star and clock in the Maps toolbar) and start typing an airport, airway, VOR, or waypoint identifier to show routes containing it,” said ForeFlight.

Also, tapping the Takeoff or Landing button in the Flights view with a supported aircraft selected, then tapping “Summary” will present a detailed summary of takeoff and landing performance calculations for piston and single-engine turboprop aircraft that are supported. Data will include runway conditions, climb analysis, and more.