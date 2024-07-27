Former FAA Certification Head Guiding Skyryse

Recently retired FAA Certification head Lirio Liu has joined Skyryse to help guide it toward certification. Skyryse says it’s built a “the world’s first universal operating system for flight” and it has an elaborate booth at AirVenture. “I am excited to engage with Skyryse and contribute to their mission of making all aviation simpler and safer,” said Liu. “The potential of SkyOS to enhance flight safety and accessibility is groundbreaking and I look forward to working with a team that is clearly focused on a sound safety culture as it certifies safety-enhancing products domestically and abroad.” Liu retired from the FAA in June.

Liu will be focused on certification of Skyryse One, the company’s first commercially available aircraft that integrates a single stick fly-by-wire control system based on a Robinson R66 helicopter. Liu will also advise the company on future projects and international growth. “We are incredibly honored to have Lirio join the team on our mission to make all aviation simpler and safer,” said Dr. Mark Groden, CEO of Skyryse. “Her extensive aviation certification and regulatory background will be invaluable as we continue to move quickly towards certification of Skyryse One and additional airplanes and helicopters.”