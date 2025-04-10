NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountSubmissions

Former Students Sue United Aviate Academy

Former UAA students allege that the school failed to provide enough instructors, aircraft or flight time.

Amelia Walsh
Amelia Walsh

Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

Two dozen flight students who attended United’s Aviate Academy (UAA) are suing the school over alleged consumer fraud and deceptive trade practices.

According to the lawsuit, UAA students were promised a one-year fast-track pilot training program and certifications that the school could not realistically provide. Students alleged that enrollment began to exceed capacity, leaving them unable to complete required flight hours.

The academy’s one-year program outlined an ambitious timeline: Students would earn a private pilot certificate within two months, an instrument rating two months later and a commercial single-engine certificate three months after that. In the following two months, they were expected to obtain a flight instructor certificate. The final three months were dedicated to earning an instrument flight instructor certificate, along with commercial multiengine and multiengine instructor ratings.

The case noted that UAA charged tens of thousands in tuition while failing to provide enough instructors, aircraft or flight time. Additionally, the suit said that despite a 325-student capacity, enrollment surged to nearly 400 by March 2024.

The students have requested that the Arizona court certify a class action representing UAA students who attended between December 2021 and Jan. 15, 2025—a request now under review by the federal judge.

Amelia Walsh
Amelia WalshAuthor
Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.
Related Stories
Dierks Bentley To Keynote 2025 NBAA Convention
Air Shows & EventsDierks Bentley To Keynote 2025 NBAA ConventionAmelia Walsh
Helicopter Crashes In Hudson River (Updated)
Aviation NewsHelicopter Crashes In Hudson River (Updated)Amelia Walsh
Textron Highlights Next Upgrade For CJ4 Light Jet Line
Aviation NewsTextron Highlights Next Upgrade For CJ4 Light Jet LineMark Phelps
AERO Kicks Off Europe’s Top GA Trade Show This Week
Aviation NewsAERO Kicks Off Europe’s Top GA Trade Show This WeekMark Phelps
Committee Chair Addresses Aviation Needs In Hearing Opening Statement
Aviation NewsCommittee Chair Addresses Aviation Needs In Hearing Opening StatementMark Phelps
NASA Nominee Isaacman Says Plans For Mars And The Moon Are In Play
Aviation NewsNASA Nominee Isaacman Says Plans For Mars And The Moon Are In PlayMark Phelps