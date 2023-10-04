Four U.S. Airlines Find Uncertified Engine Parts

Delta Air Lines is the latest North American carrier to find bogus parts in aircraft engines. The company announced this week that as many as 21 engines in its fleet have fraudulently certified parts supplied by AOG Technics, a British firm that forged certification paperwork for components it supplied to CFM Internationals for engines used in Boeing 737s and A320s. “Delta has been informed by one of our engine service providers that a small number of engines they overhauled for us contain certain parts that do not meet documentation requirements,” the company said in a statement. “Working with the overhaul provider, we are in the process of replacing those parts and remain in compliance with all FAA guidelines.”

American, United and Southwest have also found the bogus parts, and Canadian carrier WestJet says at least one of its 737s had an AOG-supplied component. A British judge has ordered AOG to turn over all its records relating to the fraudulent documents after GE and Safran sued the company. All the airlines said the search for the fake parts has not affected operations and they’ve been replaced on all in-service aircraft.