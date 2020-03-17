Frecce Tricolori: “Everything Will Be Fine”

Italy’s demonstration team, Frecce Tricolori, flew a special version of its signature flag-themed routine last week in support of the country’s battle with COVID-19. The first video was shared to Facebook by the Italian Ministry of Defense and quickly became an emotionally potent encouragement to a country reeling from the effects of the disease. “Italy, beautiful, let’s rediscover it together,” said the ministry. “We say ‘everything will be fine’.” Italy has been particularly hard hit by the virus. Out of more than 27,000 reported cases, there have been almost 2,200 deaths.